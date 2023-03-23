Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $641.92 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0771 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $10.23 billion and $641.92 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.00 or 0.00328901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011962 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000692 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008972 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.