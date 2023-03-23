Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $32.14 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 117,538 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $32,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,785,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

