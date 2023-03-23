Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $59.10 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $59,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total transaction of $4,454,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,393 shares of company stock valued at $209,059,496. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.4 %

TDG traded up $3.03 on Thursday, hitting $707.91. 12,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,525. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $723.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $772.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.00.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

