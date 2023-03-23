Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $70.48 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $70,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 250,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 79,735 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 35,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of USB traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,001,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,170,999. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.