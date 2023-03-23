Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $72.30 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,829 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of CVS Health worth $72,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,336,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $73.67 and a one year high of $108.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.



