Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,437,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 57,155 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $28,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 695.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.73. 7,231,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,246,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

