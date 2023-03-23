Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,512 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $26,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.