Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 221,228 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,892,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 221,228 shares during the period. AES accounts for 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.43% of AES worth $83,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 29.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AES by 285.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 338,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,621. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AES shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

