Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 70,115 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70,115 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $75,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Blackstone by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Blackstone by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $85.83. The stock had a trading volume of 553,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,559. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $132.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day moving average of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

