Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 98,666 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98,666 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Schlumberger worth $39,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,946 shares of company stock worth $15,507,008. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,511. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.