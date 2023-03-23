Duke Royalty Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 0.70 (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Duke Royalty Trading Down 0.6 %

DUKE stock opened at GBX 32.81 ($0.40) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £136.99 million, a P/E ratio of 471.43 and a beta of 1.31. Duke Royalty has a 52-week low of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 43.16 ($0.53). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Wednesday.

Duke Royalty Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

