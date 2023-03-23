Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,882,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 516% from the previous session’s volume of 305,738 shares.The stock last traded at $12.00 and had previously closed at $12.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $646.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.28.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on transforming the lives of people with serious diseases by developing muscle-targeted therapies. Dyne Therapeutics offers its services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.