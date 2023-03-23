e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $90.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as high as $76.18 and last traded at $75.61, with a volume of 282361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.11.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,796,281.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $5,051,376.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $20,796,281.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,604,238 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 86.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

