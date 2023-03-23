Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.98

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.98 and last traded at $34.01, with a volume of 52928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EGBN. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 33.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,679,000 after buying an additional 44,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,778,000 after buying an additional 77,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,209,000 after buying an additional 109,370 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after buying an additional 176,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,615,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Stories

