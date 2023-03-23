Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.31

Shares of Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.31 and traded as low as $30.00. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 6,658 shares trading hands.

Eagle Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $119.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 21.34%.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.