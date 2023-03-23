Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) CEO Acquires $57,250.00 in Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) CEO Robert John Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 811,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,286,053.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Earthstone Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

ESTE opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $494.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 243.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 41,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 776,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 119,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 818,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 141,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

