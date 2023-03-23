East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Trading 0.2% Higher

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.19. 41,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 74,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

East Japan Railway Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96.

About East Japan Railway

(Get Rating)

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.