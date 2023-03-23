easyJet (LON:EZJ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $396.02

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 396.02 ($4.86) and traded as high as GBX 488.72 ($6.00). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 481.40 ($5.91), with a volume of 2,373,205 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.37) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.32) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($5.03) to GBX 580 ($7.12) in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.14) price objective on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 370 ($4.54) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 571.17 ($7.01).

easyJet Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 482.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 396.64. The company has a market cap of £3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,424.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.51.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

