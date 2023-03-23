ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.00. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ECN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.28.

Shares of TSE:ECN traded down C$0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,532,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,912. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$2.34 and a 12-month high of C$7.29. The company has a market cap of C$669.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.48.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

