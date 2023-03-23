Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stake Increased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 34.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.8% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Edison International by 30.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 106,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Edison International by 2,742.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 532,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 514,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.46. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

