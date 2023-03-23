EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $862.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $853.00 to $862.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on REGN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $815.62.

REGN opened at $751.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $800.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $750.25 and a 200 day moving average of $733.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,273 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,979. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

