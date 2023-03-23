Efforce (WOZX) Price Tops $0.0518 on Major Exchanges

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Efforce has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $27.30 million and approximately $448,509.75 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.80 or 0.00364089 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,254.16 or 0.26463287 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Efforce Profile

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.

Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

Buying and Selling Efforce

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars.

