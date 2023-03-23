Efinity Token (EFI) Price Tops $0.0760

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Efinity Token has a market cap of $47.18 million and $719,143.29 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00356858 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,185.40 or 0.25937684 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,991,170 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

