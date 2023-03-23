Elastos (ELA) Reaches One Day Volume of $318,860.68

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00004096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $23.94 million and $318,860.68 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars.

