Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECIG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Electronic Cigarettes International Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,129,500 shares.
Electronic Cigarettes International Group Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.
Electronic Cigarettes International Group Company Profile
Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of vaping products and electronic cigarettes. Its brand portfolio include VAPESTICK, FIN, Victory, GreenStix, VIP, E-CIG, and Pro Vapor. The company was founded by Marc Hardgrove on May 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.
