Element Wealth LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Element Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $442.58. 209,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $471.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.32. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

