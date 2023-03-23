Element Wealth LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.28. 80,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,961. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.70. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

