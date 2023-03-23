Element Wealth LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Element Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,161 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 4.2% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 494,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,342,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 44,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,112,000 after buying an additional 22,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.86. 126,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,702. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.