Element Wealth LLC Has $72,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,638,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,898,000 after purchasing an additional 239,528 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,466,000 after acquiring an additional 179,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,583,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 369,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.57. The stock had a trading volume of 123,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,745. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average is $84.53.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

