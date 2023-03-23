Element Wealth LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.87. 52,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,838. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

