Element Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Element Wealth LLC cut its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 143,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,378. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.28%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $59,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Articles

