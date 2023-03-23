Element Wealth LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Element Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 208,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,668. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $41.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

