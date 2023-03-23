Element Wealth LLC Sells 344 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Element Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 11.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Shell by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Shell by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 118,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 18.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.19. 1,295,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,604. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $199.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.91) to GBX 2,987 ($36.68) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

