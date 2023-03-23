Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.9% of Czech National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $33,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $333.95. The company had a trading volume of 528,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $317.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.52 and its 200 day moving average is $342.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

