Elrond (EGLD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.36 Million

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $42.94 or 0.00153643 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Elrond has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $30.36 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.67 or 0.00359967 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,389.85 or 0.26163662 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009562 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,178,461 coins and its circulating supply is 25,173,309 coins. The official message board for Elrond is multiversx.com/blog. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elrond is multiversx.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiversX is a blockchain platform designed to provide scalability and secure decentralized applications. It is powered by adaptive state sharding, secure proof of stake, and a dedicated virtual machine that enables developers to build applications in a variety of languages. The platform has a network structure which includes a metachain, shards, and nodes and three distinct roles: Validator, Observer, and Fisherman. eGold (EGLD) is the native token of the MultiversX blockchain, used to pay for services on the network and as collateral for validators. MultiversX was founded in 2017 by Lucian Todea, Beniamin and Lucian Mincu and is supported by the Elrond Network. It conducted a successful private investment round and an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) in 2019 and launched its mainnet in 2020, where it changed its cryptocurrency from ERD to EGLD.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

