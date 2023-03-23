Elrond Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $39.33 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $42.06 or 0.00154169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,173,799 coins and its circulating supply is 25,168,647 coins. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog. The official website for Elrond is multiversx.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiversX is a blockchain platform designed to provide scalability and secure decentralized applications. It is powered by adaptive state sharding, secure proof of stake, and a dedicated virtual machine that enables developers to build applications in a variety of languages. The platform has a network structure which includes a metachain, shards, and nodes and three distinct roles: Validator, Observer, and Fisherman. eGold (EGLD) is the native token of the MultiversX blockchain, used to pay for services on the network and as collateral for validators. MultiversX was founded in 2017 by Lucian Todea, Beniamin and Lucian Mincu and is supported by the Elrond Network. It conducted a successful private investment round and an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) in 2019 and launched its mainnet in 2020, where it changed its cryptocurrency from ERD to EGLD.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

