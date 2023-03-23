Energi (NRG) Market Cap Reaches $14.30 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $14.30 million and approximately $193,427.95 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00061850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00041235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018314 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,921,502 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

