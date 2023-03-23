Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.87. Approximately 825,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,817,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,374.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,374.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,496,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 174,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,054. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,457 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,121 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 1,985.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,543,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,221 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,831,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

