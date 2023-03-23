Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Up 5.2%

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $16.78. 32,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 47,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $36,198.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 14,479 shares of company stock worth $211,431 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,630,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

