EPR Properties Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 14,060 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,118% compared to the typical daily volume of 634 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPR. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

EPR traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.14. 129,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,069. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 163.37%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

