EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293,070 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:EQT traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. EQT’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

