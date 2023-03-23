Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.00

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.15). Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 4,734,357 shares trading hands.

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £91.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.

About Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

