Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 22nd (AAD, AFX, CAPL, CLFD, CTRN, DPW, HOG, IPWR, IRTC, KAI)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 22nd:

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) was given a €180.00 ($193.55) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €175.00 ($188.17) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €50.00 ($53.76) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $61.00.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €80.00 ($86.02) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

