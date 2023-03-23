Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 22nd (AAD, AFX, CAPL, CLFD, CTRN, DPW, HOG, IPWR, IRTC, KAI)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 22nd:

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) was given a €180.00 ($193.55) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €175.00 ($188.17) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €50.00 ($53.76) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $61.00.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €80.00 ($86.02) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

