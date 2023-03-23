Erickson Financial Group LLC Sells 9,672 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Erickson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.91. 2,901,025 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.39. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

