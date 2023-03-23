ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,134 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,957,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,634,000 after buying an additional 126,251 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,619,946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,460,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,449,000 after buying an additional 107,779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,158,000 after buying an additional 76,581 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,291,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,231,000 after buying an additional 26,608 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.70. The company had a trading volume of 91,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,592. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

