ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 36,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 61,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ESML traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,189 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.15.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

