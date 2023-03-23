ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 598 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 980.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 975.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Edison International Trading Up 1.1 %

EIX stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.04. 961,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.78. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.46.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

