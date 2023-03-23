Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) Director Sophia Jane Langlois Acquires 30,500 Shares

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) Director Sophia Jane Langlois bought 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,675.00.

Essential Energy Services Price Performance

Essential Energy Services stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,696. Essential Energy Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$47.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.