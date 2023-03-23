Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) Director Sophia Jane Langlois Acquires 30,500 Shares

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) Director Sophia Jane Langlois bought 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,675.00.
Essential Energy Services Price Performance
Essential Energy Services stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,696. Essential Energy Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$47.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.75.
