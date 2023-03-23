Essex Savings Bank Buys 508 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,043,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,859,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $196,498,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $367.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.