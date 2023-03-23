Essex Savings Bank Buys 896 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,005,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 94,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.01. 10,942,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,420,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

